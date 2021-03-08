Akeredolu Appoints 19 Perm Secs, Three Tutors-General

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of 19 Permanent Secretaries, three Tutors-General, and the state Statistician-General.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde, made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are E.T Ogunmolaii, Ekpobomini B. Jide, A. Akinnagbe, J.M Dele-Adesanmi, R.O Dare- Atunse (Mrs), A.J Adeyemo, O.A Akinseloyin, O.J Afolabi, O.S Akingbasote, O. F Akinmoye.

Also Read: It’s Madness Sign To Think Nigeria’ll Work Without Restructuring –Soyinka

Others include: T.O Adeyemi (Mrs), M.A Oshodi, Pharm. F.B Aladenola (Mrs), S. Akintomide, J. Fayehun (Mrs), Dr. F. A Akanbiemu, O. Amuda (Mrs), Dr. Tosin Adekugbe.

Teaching Service are; Abiodun Emmanuel Akinfemisoye (Central) Ilesanmi Naphis Irinyemi (South) and Olu Bolanle Obameso (North).

The statement stated that all the new persons will be sworn-in by the Governor on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) by 1pm.