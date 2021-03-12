Atiku Laments Abduction Of Schoolgirls In North

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has decried the increasing act of abducting students in the Northern part of the country, especially female students.

He lamented while commiserating with the families of the abducted female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This latest abduction of students is coming few weeks after the abduction of over 200 female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Reacting to the latest bandits attack, Atiku wrote on his Twitter page:

“A situation where only girl students—an already vulnerable group that is playing catch-up in the North, is specifically targeted for abduction raises serious concerns.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the affected students’ families, even as I urge that no resources should be spared to secure their release. The question is: how long shall we continue with this situation?”