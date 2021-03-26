Frank Edoho Reacts As Twitter User Compares Him To Ebuka

Veteran media personality, Frank Edoho has reacted to a tweet pitting him against current BBNaija TV host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

The Twitter user posted a picture of both media personalities and wrote that Ebuka needs to step aside from his current role as the host of the Big Brother Naija show, which is about to begin its sixth season.

Edoho saw the tweet and schooled the netizen on the fact that there is nothing wrong with Ebuka’s hosting skills.

The former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire TV host also added that Ebuka’s position should not be threatened because he has held it for just three years.

See the post and Edoho’s reply below: