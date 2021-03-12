FuelPriceHike: No Increase In Depot Price Of Fuel In March, NNPC Insists

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated that there will be no increase in the ex-depot price of petrol in March.

The corporation was reacting to a petrol pricing template published by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

According to the now-deleted tweet, the PPPRA pricing template for March adjusted the recommended retail price of petrol from the previous N162 to N212 per litre.

Reacting to this publication, NNPC maintained its earlier statement of increment in March via a post on their official Twitter handle @NNPCgroup.

