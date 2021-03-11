“Get A Life And Hustle” – Ka3na Slams Critics

Nigerian reality TV star, Ka3na Jones has come for critics who can’t keep her name off their lips.

In a new post shared via her official Twitter account, the former BBNaija Lockdown housemate sarcastically advised her critics to stay off social media and develop a real-life hustle so that they can also afford to buy a house.

In her words:

“While you’re busy dragging me, hope y’all know social media apps are developed on servers?? If it crashes today hope you have a real life hustle to fall back on?? Stop trolling and start building your empire. Abi you too no wan buy house ni😁 CRUISE 👅”

Read Also: Ka3na Trademarks Her Nickname, ‘Boss Lady’

The reality TV star had shook some tables when she declared that she bought her house before Big Brother Naija shortly after Nengi announced that she has bought herself a mansion.

See her tweet below: