Ibori Loot Should Be Returned To Delta Govt, Says Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has expressed that the loot recovered from former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, be returned to the source, which is the state.

Falana stated this when he featured on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday.

Falana pointed out that the Federal Government cannot lay claim to the fund under any law.

This position by Falana is contrary to the stance of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who argued that the money should be returned to the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government ought to be commended for pursuing this matter having regards to the fact that this case is a collabo issue between the EFCC under Malami/Ribadu and the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Falana added, “Having acknowledged the role of the Federal Government, the fund has to return to the source. As the Attorney General has said, the money is over £100 million. So what has been released now is the first tranche of £4.2 million.

“Since the money left the covers of the Delta State Government, it has to be returned once it is recovered.”