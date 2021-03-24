Insecurity Worse Under Buhari Than Abacha, Says Mailafia

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia has said that insecurity is worse under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration than that of Sani Abacha.

Mailafia made the comment in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

Mailafia lamented the state of security in the country, stating that Abacha would not have tolerated such attacks.

He noted that some world powers want to destroy Nigeria by turning different parts of the country against each other.

“This is totally unprecedented. This is the worst time ever in the history of Nigeria. You can’t even compare with Abacha’s time; Abacha’s time was a golden era compare with what is happening. You think Abacha would have tolerated all these? You can’t travel on these roads, killings everywhere, destructions everywhere,” he said.

“World powers want to destroy Nigeria and what they have done is to come and meet some people and tell them, ‘You are born to rule’. There is an agenda (ex-President Olusegun) Obasanjo called Fulanisation and enforcement of one particular religion against the rest.”

