It Makes No Sense To Be The Only Rich Person In Your Circle – BBNaija’s Trikytee

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Timmy Sinclair, alias Trikytee has said that there is no sense in being known as the only rich person within one’s circle.

The reality TV star cum film director and musician took to his Twitter page to state this.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri also added that it is important to help others climb the ladder because no one knows where help can come from tomorrow.

“It makes no sense to be the only rich person in your circle…help others climb the ladder too, you never can tell whose help you would need tomorrow 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: