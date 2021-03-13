Kanu, IPOB Hijacked ESN From Igbo Govs —Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, of hijacking the Eastern Security Network from the governors of the South-East region.

The governor stated this when he addressed journalists in Owerri on Friday night.

He disclosed that the South-East governors would be meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to outline modalities that would see to the birth a security outfit for the region.

Uzodinma also disclosed that the South-East governors had agreed and put in place modalities to establish ESN but Kanu hijacked the name of the outfit.

The governor also accused Kanu of using ESN operatives to cause mayhem in the region.