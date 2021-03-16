Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: Emmanuella wins Favorite African Social Media Star

Nigerian child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, has emerged as the winner of the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

The 10-year-old comedienne and actress took to social media to share the good news with her fans and followers.

Sharing the good news, she wrote:

“I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, I say thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you.”