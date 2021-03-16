I Can’t Manage With A Broke Man – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she cannot struggle with a broke man in the name of love.

The radio personality, movie star and fashion entrepreneur made this disclosure via her official Twitter account.

According to the popular vlogger and anchor of “Toke’s Moments” on YouTube, she has invested in relationships with broke men in the past yet things still went south. Therefore, she is not willing to go down the same route again.

In her words:

“Anytime a guy tries to preach the manage with me sermon I quickly open my book of remembrance for him, I’ve been there done that, abeg now I’m for that soft life 🥂 No be my type dey suffer again, love don use my eye see shege. Plixxx only the soft life allowed, I’ve had enough bad days in the past. Signed, Management. Na me dey manage am”

See her post below: