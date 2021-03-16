I Will Be The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that he will be the best president Nigeria has ever seen.

The movie star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to make this bold assertion.

The father of four also seized the opportunity to canvass and solicit for support from his fans and colleagues in the coming general elections in 2023.

Information Nigeria recalls that the son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie shared a video of his father endorsing his political ambitions on his Instagram page.

The veteran said in the video that he is endorsing his son because he seems to be choice of the youths.

See Yul’s post below: