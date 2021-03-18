Many Men And Women Spend Their Youthful Years Damaging Others – Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has shared her thoughts on what usually occurs during people’s youthfulness.

The movie star and beauty entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to state that many men and women spent their youthful damaging others because of their lack of readiness to settle down.

The Nigerian-based actress also shared pictures of herself to buttress her point.

She added that the same people who went about damaging others in their youthful years eventually go in search of people who are not damaged when they are ready to settle down.

In her words:

“Did you realize that so many men and women spend their youthful years damaging others and when they are ready to settle down they want a person who’s NOT damaged? #AToastToLife”

See her post below: