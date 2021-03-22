Men Cheating In 2021 Should Be An Abomination: BBA’s Huddah Monroe

Former Big Brother Africa star, Huddah Monroe has said that men are not meant to be cheating in 2021.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kenyan socialite breaks down the analysis of the cheating game for both men and women in the new age.

According to the Kenyan reality TV star nicknamed The Boss Chick, women also face the temptations of cheating from men every now and then but they choose to stay with one man.

The entertainment personality also added that God created the world to be balanced which makes the saying, “it’s a man’s world” incorrect.

See her full post below: