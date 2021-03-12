Singer Omawumi Tackles Twitter Trolls

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Omawumi Megbele, has shared her thoughts on the attitude of trolls on Twitter.

The ‘Bottom Belle’ crooner wrote via her official Twitter account that Trolls are always angry and lash at celebrities for no reason at all.

The 37-year-old artist turned filmmaker and actress also decried their inability to write in correct English.

Her tweet reads:

“If you are going to come to my social media space to abuse me…me wey no do you anything o! At least try Sabi spell small. Why are trolls so angry? Una no dey sleep with AC?”

See her tweet below: