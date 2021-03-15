“Who no win grammy this year go win next year” – Man sends a message to Davido

Nigerians are currently in a celebratory mood after superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy, were declared winners of the Grammy Awards in their nomonated categories.

Many people have taken to their social media pages to offer their congratulations to the duo.

Minutes after they were declared winners of the Grammy Awards, Singer Davido took to his Twitter page and reacted to the news.

Davido took to his Twitter to ask:

“who dey breath”

His post has since gone viral online and sparked reactions.

A particular twitter user identified with handle @Odogwu_Nwobodo replied Davido saying:

“My favorite artiste, No mind them!! Who no win Grammy this year go surely win next year”

Exchange below: