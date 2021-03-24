You are the richest man in Africa yet almost 200 millions are poor no be juju be that – Samklef drags Aliko Dangote

Nigerian music producer Samklef has taken to his Twitter page to drag the richest man in Africa Aliko Dangote.

According to Samklef, Aliko Dangote is Africa’s richest man but meanwhile, about two hundred million people are still poor.

He dragged the business mogul for not being able to reduce the poverty rate in Nigeria even after holding the title of being the richest man in Africa.

He tweeted, “You are the richest man in Africa yet almost 200 million are poor.. no be juju be that Abi Na Government magic ?”.

You are the richest man in Africa yet almost 200 millions are poor.. no be juju be that Abi Na Government magic ? — SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) March 23, 2021

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria