Alleged Anti-party Activities: PDP Suspends Sen Gwarzo

The crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension yesterday with the suspension of Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, an aspirant for the party’s zonal vice chairmanship position.

Gwarzo, who belongs to the former minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali’s faction of the PDP in the state, was slammed with suspension by the executives of his ward.

The party said Gwarzo’s suspension was based on alleged anti-party activities and that it took immediate effect.

Wali’s faction had last week announced the suspension of a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the party, a decision the national body declared invalid.

Since the clash at the North-West zonal congress of the party, there has been renewed rivalry between the two factions of the PDP in the state as they struggle to grab the zonal vice chairmanship position which has been zoned to the state.