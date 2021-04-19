PDP Debunks Suspension Of Kwankwaso, Babangida Aliyu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed as false, the purported suspension of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the party.

This was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The PDP also stated that the former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu was also not suspended.

The party was reacting to a document being circulated in which Kwankwaso was queried and suspended by the Kano State chapter of the PDP.

The PDP dismissed the document, saying it was circulated by some mischievous individuals.

“The PDP states clearly that Kwakwanso is not suspended from the party.”

It also said, “Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.

“The PDP urges our leaders and teeming members in Kano state and Niger to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together.”