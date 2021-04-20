Police Morale Low After Rampant Attacks On Stations: IGP Usman Baba

The acting inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed concern over the recent attacks on police stations across the country.

He made this known while addressing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Baba expressed that the morale of officers has been negatively affected as a result of such attacks.

He pointed that the police needs improved logistics and better welfare packages.

Baba added that efforts are in place to ensure that the situation is adequately addressed to ensure improved security, and also motivate officers to discharge their duties professionally.

“I have promised to do my best to change the narrative. In view of the renewed attacks on police formations, the order is for me to do my best, and see how we can go about solving the problem of internal security in this country.

“I have taken over the very crucial time. I am fully aware of the situation in the country, and I’m introducing what I feel will mitigate these security challenges.

“I’ve started implementing them, and I’m ready to come on board with the president so that we can get all the support that is necessary to go about it.

“While I’m trying to use what I have, I also need some improvement in both logistics, manpower, and equipment. As you are aware, the morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers.

“So, we need to do a kind of motivational work to ensure that we raise the morale of police, and this we have started, and I believe it’s going to yield a positive result.”