BREAKING: Buhari Meets Acting IGP Usman Baba

President Muhammadu Buhari has met the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

They reportedly met at Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that President Buhari through the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, had on Tuesday, April 6, appointed Baba to succeed Mohammed Adamu.

The President was in London for a medical check-up when the appointment was announced.

Usman Baba, who is still waiting for Senate confirmation, was decorated as the new IGP by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.