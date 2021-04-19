Osinbajo Briefs Buhari After UK Medical Trip

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday briefed President General Muhammadu Buhari on major happenings in the country while he (Buhari) was away on medical trip in the United Kingdom.

The briefing, it was gathered, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was meant to update the President of developments while he was away.

Information Nigeria recalls that Buhari proceeded to London, United Kingdom on March 30 for what the Presidency described as a routine medical check up.

Details Later…