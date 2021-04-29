APC Won’t Rule Beyond 2023, Makinde Tells Tinubu

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday countered the prediction of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the days of the ruling party are numbered.

He said Nigerians are tired of the ruling party because of its bad governance and maladministration.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, had after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the party would be in power beyond 2023 when the second term of Buhari will lapse.

Makinde, who stated this on Wednesday, during the inauguration of the South-West PDP zonal executives, held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said the redemption of the country has commenced from the South-West geopolitical zone.

The governor, who emphasised that the APC cannot be allowed to rule the country beyond 2023, said there is an urgent need to address the challenges of insecurity and economic recession, which have been rampant under the APC government.

“We need to show the entire country that we are ready to take power back at the centre. I was reading in the newspaper where a national leader of the APC said that the APC will be in power beyond 2023.

“I want to say it is a big lie. Let them hear that from this South-West PDP Congress, the redemption of Nigeria has started,” he said.