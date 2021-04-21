Bauchi Govt Stops Salaries Of Suspected Ghost Workers

The Secretary to Bauchi State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, says the government has temporarily stopped the salaries of 715 suspected ghost workers.

Baba said this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting of the State Executive Council at the Government House in Bauchi.

“We have their lists and the reason for stopping every salary has been clearly provided.

“What the government wants to do is to ask the commissioners in charge of the different ministries as well as departments and agencies to make their own list and go back to those people, sit down and interview them.

“It’s fine if it is something that can be sorted out but if it cannot, then, that automatically is the kind of thing we are saying about ghost workers in the system.

”Definitely, the government cannot continue to pay people that do not deserve to be paid,” Baba said.