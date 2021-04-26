BREAKING: Two More Abducted Greenfield Varsity Students Killed

Bandits have killed two more students abducted from Greenfield University in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He disclosed that two more bodies of the abducted students were recovered by security agencies and have been evacuated to a mortuary, while the university has been notified of the development.

Read Also: Parents Of Abducted Greenfield University Students Seek Govt Assistance

This brings the total number of students abducted from the school and killed by the bandits to five.