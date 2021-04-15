Chibok Abduction: Release Of Schoolgirls Is Work In Progress, Says Presidency

The presidency has stated that efforts are still in the works to rescue the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity.

This was contained in a statement released by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, on Wednesday.

It has been seven years since students of Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok, Borno state were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

Over 100 of the girls are still missing and the federal government has been criticised for failing to rescue all of them.

Commenting on steps being taken to rescue the Chibok girls, the presidency said a breakthrough could materialise “anytime soon.”

He said, “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.

“The Presidency asks for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.”