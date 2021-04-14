Seven Years After, Zulum Hopeful Chibok Girls Will Be Rescued

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has expressed optimism that the abducted Chibok schoolgirls will be rescued, seven years after they were kidnapped by the terror group, Boko Haram.

Recall that on the 14th of April, 2014 the terrorists captured 276 girls aged between 12 and 17 from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

Even though a good number of the students have been rescued, about 100 of them are still in captivity.

Speaking on Wednesday, Zulum called for more prayers to get the children back.

Also Read: Lalong Hails Security Agents Over Foiled Kidnap Attempt

He said, “As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons will be safely recovered.

“Countless times, the President has shown me that he is not losing hope on the Chibok girls,” Zulum said about Buhari who swept to power in 2015 on a three-pronged promise of tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and rebuilding the country’s decaying infrastructure.

“He says to me although a number of our girls were reunited with their parents and are being catered for by the Federal Government, he is not happy until the remaining girls are freed.

“While we pray, our prayers are being combined with relentless support for security agencies and funding thousands of our recruited volunteers, as we all remain determined in our shared goal to free Borno and all its people.”