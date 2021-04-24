COVID-19: Nigeria Records 45 More Infections

Nigeria has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases with no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In its latest update released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, this marks the eleventh consecutive day that nobody died from the disease in Africa’s most populous nation.

The country’s death toll from the virus in Nigeria stands at 2,061.

The breakdown of the data shows that 65 persons were discharged after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment, thus bringing the total number of discharged persons to 154,643.

According to the health agency, the 45 new cases were reported from eight states: Lagos-26, Rivers-10, Delta-3, Kano-2, Akwa Ibom-1, FCT-1, Kaduna-1 and Nasarawa-1.

Lagos had the highest figure with 26 new cases on Friday, followed by Rivers and Delta with 10 and three new cases respectively.

Although 154,643 people have been discharged, the country still accounts for 9,990 active COVID-19 cases.