My Future Husband Will Take Care Of Me – Erica Nlewedim

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has said that her future husband will take care of her.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season contestant, however, pointed out that she will also work hard to be able to take care of herself.

“My future self will relax and be taken care of by my present self. My husband will also take care of my future self but it won’t be because I can’t take care of myself“, she wrote via her verified Twitter account.

The Abia State-born former beauty queen cum actress had earlier tweeted thus:

“Sometimes the work isn’t about making money, it’s about becoming the person you’ve dreamed about, it s about making a mark in your field, it’s about inspiring others too! It’s about achieving your goals so you can have enough time relax later!”

See her full post below: