EFCC Nabs Bitcoin Vendor, 4 Others In Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested a Bitcoin trader for his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesperson, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the bitcoin trader was arrested alongside four others.

The EFCC spokesperson said the suspects were picked up from two locations at Elebu area in Ibadan.

He said the suspects, whose ages ranged from 21 to 37, were arrested sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Uwujaren said the items recovered from the suspects included two cars, laptops, phones and some documents.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.