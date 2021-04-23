EFCC Arrests Instagram Comedian, Pankeeroy For Alleged Internet Fraud

An Instagram comedian and social media influencer, Nwagbo Chidera, popularly known as Pankeeroy, has been arrested along with 34 others for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

They were apprehended by operatives of the Lagos Office of the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency said on Thursday.

EFCC operatives arrested the suspects on Wednesday at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence about their alleged criminal activities.

“Until his arrest, Chidera, who claimed to have gone into Bitcoin scam after he suffered depression, had been presenting himself as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using the bitcoincoretrading.com platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

“Investigations revealed that one of the suspects, Chinedu Christian, allegedly defrauded an aged Asian-American lady of over $475,000,” the EFCC said.

According to the EFCC, the suspect will soon be charged to court.