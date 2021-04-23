Yoruba Actor Baba Ijesha Arrested For Allegedly Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl For 7 Years

Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old minor.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly began sexually assaulting the victim since she was 7 years old.

Baba Ijesha was arrested on Thursday after the case of defilement was reported on Monday by Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station, Yaba, Lagos.

The case was then transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos, for proper investigation.

The suspect, 48, was reportedly caught on CCTV in the victim’s home and confessed on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.