Drug Abuse: NDLEA Seeks Army Collaboration To Train Personnel

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has asked for the support of the Nigerian Army to tackle incidences of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

He stated this on Wednesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa drew a nexus between drug use and the current state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Also Read: Chibok Abduction: Release Of Schoolgirls Is Work In Progress, Says Presidency

He also added that nobody in their right senses would encourage anyone to kidnap school children.

He stated that such hoodlums used drugs as evident in the findings made by troopers after capturing camps of terrorists.

He was hopeful that if the menace of drug abuse was checked, the crime rate in Nigeria would drop.

In his response, Attahiru thanked Marwa for the visit and affirmed that the collaboration between the army and NDLEA would give the fight against use and trafficking of illicit drugs a definitive boost.