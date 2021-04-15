‘Stop Being Bitter Because You Didn’t Win Award’ , Shade Ladipo Tells Ruth Kadiri

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has replied actress Ruth Kadiri on her outburst for being snubbed by the Eko Star Film and TV Awards.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the TV host and media entrepreneur writes Kadiri, noting that the actress has no reason to feel entitled.

Ladipo also advised Kadiri to do better at her craft instead of being bitter about not getting an award.

In her words:

“For the actress (atink it was Ruth Kadiri because there are so many ‘actresses’ now) who didn’t get recognized this year Remember that last year there was no platform like this to even be recognized so instead of being bitter, be better.”

See her full post below: