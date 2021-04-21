Femi Otedola Celebrates Daughter, Tolani On Her Birthday

Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has celebrated his first daughter, Tolani on her birthday on Wednesday, April 21.

The serial entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to share a video clip showing himself and Tolani having a great time together listening to one of her songs while being chauffeured by her sister, Temi.

The billionaire businessman and philanthropist captioned the video saying that he is proud of the woman she is.

“Happy Birthday to my Angel @tolani 🥰🥰🥰 Papa is so proud of the woman you are! Love You! …F.Ote“, it reads.

“Haha!! Thank you Papa! Love you plenty“, Tolani wrote in the comments section.

