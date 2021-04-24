Gunmen Attack Uzodinma’s Residence In Imo, Kill Security Aides

According to reports, unknown gunmen attacked the country home of Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the governor’s house in Omuma in Oru LGA in the early hours of Saturday.

A part of the house was burnt, and two security men on duty at residence were reported killed.

The State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He stated that the security men killed were on duty at the house of the governor.

“It is not true that several security men lost their lives. About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack,” he said.