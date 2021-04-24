Why I Keep My Relationship Private – Actress Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has given the reason why she likes to keep her relationship private.

The ex-BBA star took to her Instagram Stories to state that it’s easier to sustain her relationship if it’s kept private.

“The beauty of keeping my relationship private is, when we fight na two of us know say we dey fight, when we settle na still two of us know. It’s normal, but when too many people are involved, it makes it harder to even reconcile….”, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls Afegbai sent a note of warning to those who might be interested in her. She demanded that they bring value to the table if they want to be close to her.

See her post below: