Acting Shouldn’t Be Your Main Hustle If You Are Upcoming In Nollywood – Lilian Afegbai

Big Brother Africa star cum Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has advised up-and-coming actors in the industry to not rely on acting as their main hustle until they become well-known and established.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality TV star cum actress and vlogger reveals that a lot of known faces in the industry are broke because acting is their main hustle.

“If you have passion to be an actor or get in the entertainment industry in general and you are not ready to wait for as long as it takes, you will get broke. If all you are doing is following the passion of becoming an actor in Nigeria, you will be famous and broke.

It’s best to do that 9-5, start up a business, invest your time more in the things that will help you make that money then you can keep following your passion or better still take charge of your own dream…“, she wrote.

See her full post below: