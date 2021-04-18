Singer Jaywon Reacts As Troll Calls Him Unpatriotic For Leaving Nigeria On Vacation

Nigerian musician, Jaywon has clapped back at a troll who described him as unpatriotic for leaving Nigeria on vacation to the US.

The Kogi State-born singer christened Iledare Oluwajuwonlo had shared a picture of himself in LA on his Twitter page with the caption:

“Touch down LA. It’s been a while!!”

The follower then decided to offer an unsolicited piece of advice to the ‘This Year’ crooner.

“If Dem nor do am make that place fine shay you go fit travel go there Abeg make una go wise up jare sit down and repair your country it will surely be like that OK“, he wrote.

The singer simply replied him:

“Na poverty go kill you ozuor!!”

See the exchange below: