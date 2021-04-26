I Have Been Rejecting Ministerial Appointments Since 2007 —Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has revealed that she determined since 2007 that she would never accept a ministerial appointment again.

Ezekwesili made this known in a series of tweets on Monday.

She added that she had rejected past ministerial appointments.

The former minister’s tweet comes barely two weeks after her former protégé, Japheth Omojuwa, said in an open letter that Ezekwesili was expected to be appointed a minister by the new regime of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Reacting to the drama that ensued since the topic emerged, Ezekwesili expressed that she found nothing fascinating in being a minister.

She also added that when she was appointed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the early 2000s, the appointment had put a strain on her family.

The former Vice-President, World Bank Africa Division tweeted, “I keep asking what is it about becoming a minister that these folks find so fascinating, considering the hardship my previous service to Nigeria including as a minister, cost my family and me?

“Finally, I got it. Such an attack is by all those who see public office as a meal. After 2007, I made a decision to never again accept any ministerial appointment in this country. Facts are all around that every time I was offered to be a minister since 2007, I swiftly turned down the offer. I know it kills some of you to accept this but it is what it is.”