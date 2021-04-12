If You Can’t Pay Upcoming Actors, Please Don’t Disrespect Them – Mr Macaroni Tells Nollywood Filmmakers

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni has sent a note to Nollywood filmmakers regarding their treatment of up-and-coming actors.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the comic skit maker and brand influencer writes:

“If you can’t pay upcoming Actors for their time and talent, please don’t disrespect them! That role you say you are giving them to help their career, if no one plays it, the production won’t be complete! Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

It hurts when I go to some production sets and I see the way upcoming Talents are treated! When I talk they will say I’m troublesome. Some don’t even get paid at all. Please don’t say it is part of ‘paying dues’. We can do better!! Na talent dem wan showcase. Dem no kill person.”

See his full post below: