“Must I Follow My Wife On Instagram” – Tchidi Chikere Debunks Separation Rumors With Wife, Actress Nuella Njubigbo (Video)

Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Tchidi Chikere has debunked rumors of a separation between him and his wife, Nuella Njubigbo.

The rumors began circulating shortly after it was confirmed that both Nollywood practitioners no longer follow each other on Instagram. A particular report also said that Nuella suffered domestic violence in the marriage.

The movie director’s ex-wife, Sophia Williams with whom he has three children, also took to her Instagram page to throw a subtle shade at them in the heat of the circulating rumors.

The veteran actor has now debunked the rumors with a new video sighted on his Instagram page showing his wife, Nuella lying beside him on the bed.

The actress noticed that he was recording a video and told him that it’s not necessary because it seems like he’s proving a point.

At the end of the clip, Chikere said to her:

“So I must be following you on Instagram”

