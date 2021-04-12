“Must I Follow My Wife On Instagram” – Tchidi Chikere Debunks Separation Rumors With Wife, Actress Nuella Njubigbo (Video)

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

"Must I Follow My Wife On Instagram" - Tchidi Chikere Debunks Separation Rumors With Wife, Actress Nuella Njubigbo

Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Tchidi Chikere has debunked rumors of a separation between him and his wife, Nuella Njubigbo.

The rumors began circulating shortly after it was confirmed that both Nollywood practitioners no longer follow each other on Instagram. A particular report also said that Nuella suffered domestic violence in the marriage.

The movie director’s ex-wife, Sophia Williams with whom he has three children, also took to her Instagram page to throw a subtle shade at them in the heat of the circulating rumors.

The veteran actor has now debunked the rumors with a new video sighted on his Instagram page showing his wife, Nuella lying beside him on the bed.

Read AlsoFilmmaker Tchidi Chikere Adopts His Old Nanny As New Mom (Photo)

The actress noticed that he was recording a video and told him that it’s not necessary because it seems like he’s proving a point.

At the end of the clip, Chikere said to her:

So I must be following you on Instagram

Watch the video HERE

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here