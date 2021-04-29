Insecurity: Umahi Directs Native Doctors To Register With Govt

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that there is no agitation in the criminal activities being carried out by bandits parading themselves as IPOB members across the State.

Umahi stated this during an expanded security meeting with service chiefs and stakeholders, which held at his office at the Centenary City, Abakaliki, on Wednesday.

Following the increasing spate of attacks across the South-eastern region, Governor imposed a dusk to dawn curfew at strategic entry and exit points in the state between 8pm and 6am and equally directed that no wake should last beyond 6pm.

Umahi stated that violators of these new orders risked a N1 million fine, disclosing that both native doctors and traditional medicine dealers must within seven days register with the ministries of Internal Security/Border Peace, and Health in the state.

Also Read: Police Neutralise 3 Bandits; Recover 2 AK47 Riffles In Benue

He also added that an Executive Order would soon be in force to back the current regulations.

He pointed out that those who failed to comply with the new directives would be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are aware that there were some killings over the weekend. A policeman, two army officers and one civilian were killed by bandits. They do this killing and put it on social media that they are members of IPOB or ESN.

“For me, criminality is criminality and I have directed the security agencies to crack down on all criminal activities in the state. And for those who did the killings, the security agencies must bring them to book within 72 hours,” his statement read in part.