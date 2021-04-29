Rivers Govt Directs All Civil Servants To Resume Work

Rivers State government has directed all civil servants in the state to resume work on Thursday, 29th April, after a three-month break to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Head of the Civil Service in the state, Rufus Godwin made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He, however, warned the workers to strictly comply with the mandatory COVID-19 protocols by observing social distancing, wearing facemasks, and using hand sanitiser.

Godwins also directed all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices to monitor and ensure the workers observe the guidelines.

Recall that on the 20th of January, 2021, the Rivers State government ordered civil servants from level 1 to 12 to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.