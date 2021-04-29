Rivers Govt Directs All Civil Servants To Resume Work

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Rivers Govt Asks All Civil Servants To Resume Work After Three Months
Nyesom Wike

Rivers State government has directed all civil servants in the state to resume work on Thursday, 29th April, after a three-month break to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Head of the Civil Service in the state, Rufus Godwin made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He, however, warned the workers to strictly comply with the mandatory COVID-19 protocols by observing social distancing, wearing facemasks, and using hand sanitiser.

Godwins also directed all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices to monitor and ensure the workers observe the guidelines.

Recall that on the 20th of January, 2021, the Rivers State government ordered civil servants from level 1 to 12 to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

