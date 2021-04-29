CJN Postpones Inauguration Of 18 Appeal Court Judges Indefinitely

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has postponed the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed justices of the appeal court.

Recall that some days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of 18 new justices following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Muhammad had scheduled the Inauguration of the new justices for Thursday, April 29.

However, the inauguration ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.

Ahuraka Isah, senior special assistant on media to the CJN confirmed this to TheCable.

No reason was explicitly attributed to the postponement, Isah, however, pointed out that one of the influencing factors was the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Isah said another reason is to enable the new judges “clear their desks in their various offices”, to ensure that there are no outstanding issues before they assume their new responsibilities.