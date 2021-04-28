Osinbajo: Crisis In Nigeria Caused By Refusal Of Elite To Speak Truth To Power

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that the crisis witnessed in the country is as a result of the failure of the nation’s elite to speak truth to power.

Osinbajo stated this at an interactive forum of the All Progressives Congress Anambra governorship aspirants, organised by the state chapter of ‘APC patriots’ in Abuja.

The vice-president also expressed that Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.

Osinbajo, thereby, called on the political elite to rise up to the challenge by speaking the truth and taking action to address the situation in the country.

Also Read: Senators, Reps Are Genuine Corruption Fighters, Says Lawan

“The thing about the kind of conflict in this part of the world, developing countries, is that it is usually a war without end,” he said.

“Everyone who thinks he has some monies stored up somewhere will eventually run out of money. Everyone who thinks he can go and hide somewhere won`t even find a place to hide, at the end, everyone will suffer.

“Even if you don’t suffer, parents, children, young and old people and relations will suffer. We cannot afford a war in this country, we can`t afford it.

“I pray that our country will never know conflict, but I know that every conflict is as a result of elite failure to speak up the truth and tell the truth to their communities.

“At the end of the day, it is the political elite that determines what happens in every society. Keeping quiet could lead to a more dangerous situation.

“If we don’t speak up against disunity, if we keep quiet and remain under the radar, the enemies of peace and those who want to promote disunity will have their ways.

“And when this happens, we will find ourselves running helter-skelter.”