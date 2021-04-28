Senators, Reps Are Genuine Corruption Fighters, Says Lawan

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described members of the National Assembly as genuine fighters of anti-corruption.

He made this known in a statement from his media office on Tuesday night.

He made the remark when he inaugurated Nigeria’s chapter of the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Corruption in Abuja.

He said, “We created the National Financial Intelligence Unit out of the EFCC. What more can one say?

“Is there anyone that is better in fighting corruption than we are? So, we are genuinely fighting corruption and we go all the way.

“Corruption leads to waste, and the retardation of growth, because the illegal diversion of resources prevents development, as it takes away opportunities for people-oriented projects.

“Realising the negative impact of corruption, the present administration made the fight against corruption one of its cardinal programmes.

“The government has subsequently been forthcoming in its anti-corruption drives, even though a lot more still has to be done, because of its systemic nature.

“Anti-corruption efforts should however permeate the dimensions of our governance sectors, which is why it is a welcome development to have a global outlook of parliamentarians focusing on anti-corruption.”