I Will Slap Anyone Who Talks Down On People Near Me – Kiddwaya Slams Critics

BBNaija star, Kiddwaya has shared that he is willing to slap anyone who talks bad about people close to him.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Benue State-born ‘Lockdown’ season contestant expresses his thoughts.

In his words:

“Don’t talk down on people near me. I hate that so much! Ima slap the shit out of you. Everybody get their own hustle. God gave you more blessings so you can pass on that blessing onto other people.”

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star shut trolls with his comment on Erica Nlewedim’s recent Instagram post. There had been speculations that the duo were no longer on talking terms with each other.

See his post below: