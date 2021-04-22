Strike: I Can’t Fault You, CJN Tells Judiciary Workers

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mohammed Tanko has stated that the reason for the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is genuine.

The CJN stated that it had become difficult to fault the idea of the strike since the rights of the union and its members which had been clearly defined in the constitution were being denied especially at state levels.

The CJN stated this during a meeting he had with JUSUN national leaders in Abuja on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the CJN, Ahuraka Isah.

He said the meeting was to give the CJN feedback on his recent demand on the union to call off the ongoing strike.

“I can’t fault your reasons for embarking on this protest because the union wants its rights restored in line with the provisions of the constitution. I commend you for following due process so far to protest against the injustice.”