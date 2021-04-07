CJN Appeals To Judiciary Workers To Call Off Strike

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has appealed to members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call off their industrial action.

This was contained in a statement by Ahuraka Isah, media aide to the CJN.

According to the statement, the CJN met with the leadership of JUSUN to discuss the negative impact of the strike on court users for a few minutes in his chamber at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Isah, the meeting was convened to explore solutions and ways to mitigate the impact of the ongoing strike on the nation’s judiciary sector.

At the end of the meeting, the CJN asked the JUSUN officials to sheath their swords while the process of making state governments obey the Executive Order 10 and various court judgments on the autonomy of the judiciary were being implemented.